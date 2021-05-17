Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud out as Senators uphold impeachment charge

Senators have voted in favor of the removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud from office.

Even though the under-fire Mohamud pleaded passionately for leniency in light of the charges leveled against him and his office, the Monday night vote returned a guilty verdict, effectively confirming his ouster from the gubernatorial position.

“Senators, these are the results of the vote, abstentions 4, Nays 2, Ayes 25. The net effect of the vote is that…the Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment Hon Mohamed Abdi Mohamud as Governor of Wajir County. The Governor, therefore, ceases to hold office.” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka Declared after the vote.

Senators upheld the decision by the Wajir County Assembly to send their county chief home having established sufficient grounds to strip him of his position at the helm of the devolved unit.

Among other charges, Mohamud was found guilty of gross violation of the Constitution.

A committee chaired by Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni had recommended Mohamud’s ouster noting that it was satisfied that he had flouted County Government Act, Public Procurement Act, and Asset Disposal Act, and the Public Finance Management Act.

Prior to his impeachment, Mohamud had made a case against his removal from office terming the process political. According to Mohamud, his accusers had not demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he had indeed committed gross violation of the constitution.

“What the committee has said is that health was an issue that is impeachable. It might be but it does not amount to gross violation of the constitution Mr. Speaker.” He told the Senate Monday Afternoon.

In his defense, Mohamud reiterated that he had done so much for the county since he ascended to the office of Governor, citing an end to perennial community clashes.

“There is so much I have done as a governor including bringing peace to the troubled county. These areas in the North have been having tribal clashes, competition for water, pasture and so on. Clans have been fighting before I came in. For 5 years many people lost their lives.” He said

He added that “Although it’s not the duty of county government to maintain law and order, we had to work with the national government to ensure that there is peace in the area.”

“We are doing that because we cannot provide services to Wananchi who are fighting. We have been successful and for the last four years we haven’t had a single incident of clan clashes.” He noted in his defense asking the Senators to look at his reign from this perspective.