Wajir health clinic remains closed 11 years after completion

A Kshs. 47 million heath centre project in Sabuli town, Wajir South constituency is wasting away 11 years after completion.

The contractor Aden Yusuf said after winning the contract back in 2009, the project was complete the following year but only received 40% of the total payment to date.

Yusuf stated that his bid to seek intervention from the Ministry of Health and the county government have not been successful 11 years later.

“We need our money because it’s our right, and the residents require services from the health facility. I want to urge health Cabinet Secretary to help us to get our money and open this clinic to serve the residents here,” said Yusuf.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The residents are forced to walk 75kms to receive basic healthcare services and treatment in Habasweyn while the clinic lies idle.

They urged the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to intervene and open the clinic for it to benefit residents of Wajir County.

Most of the rooms in the clinic are filled with cobwebs and dust while the metals have started rusting.

This as the compound remains deserted because since the completion of the works in 2010, the clinic has never been opened for use.

“It is sad that we have to take our daughters and wives that far especially for antenatal services,” a resident added.