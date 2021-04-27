Wajir MCAs vote to impeach Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

Wajir Members of County Assembly has resolved to impeach Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

This is after 37 MCAs voted to impeach the Governor on Tuesday while 10 members were against the motion and two were absent.

“This Assembly now resolves to remove His Excellency Hon. Amb. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, EGH, from the office of County Governor of Wajir County by impeachment, pursuant to Article 181(1)(a)(b)(c) of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Government Act, 2012, and Standing Order 67 of the Wajir County Assembly Standing Orders,” read a statement from the Wajir County Assembly.

The embattled Wajir Governor is accused of gross misconduct, financial impropriety and violation of the constitution.

On gross violation of the constitution, Governor Mohamud is accused of failing to account for the financial resources allocated to the County and appropriated by the County Assembly by failing to provide quarterly expenditure reports to the County Assembly.

The MCAs claim that the Governor lacked accountability in the management of the County resources by incurring unsustainable debts and other pending obligations to the tune of Ksh 2 billion.

According to the MCAs who voted to impeach the Governor, the pending obligations were never disclosed both in the County Fiscal Strategy Paper 2019 and 2020 thus violating 201(e) of the constitution, 2010 and section 107(2) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

During the impeachment process he was also accused of abusing his power by reshuffling the Chief Officers in the Finance department six times within two years.

“Despite being a critical docket with the County Government of Wajir with the intent of distorting institutional memory and facilitate corruption and plunder of public resources,” said the MCAs.

The MCAs also said that the the Governor allowed his wife to literary run the County affairs as the de facto authority.

“He ceremoniously officiates and sign off where necessary for decisions she unilaterally make based on her own wishes and judgment without due regard to any law.”

“It is open secret in Wajir County and far beyond its borders that Mrs. Kheira Omar is the ‘supreme’ leader of the County and it is always her way or the highway,” they said.