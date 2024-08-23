Wajir North MP condemns killing of two Constituents by alleged plainclothes police

Wajir North MP Ibrahim Abdi Saney has condemned the abduction and killing of his constituents, allegedly by law enforcement officers disguised in plain clothes.

Saney stated that Ahmed Omar Mohamed and a teenager, Mohamed Ali Mohamed, were abducted on August 20, 2024, while riding their bicycles to Bute town.

On August 22, 2024, the same plainclothes officers reportedly abducted Issa Bulle Mohamed at Ajawa Shopping Centre, while Dadow Adow Mohamed (ID 3329771) was brutally killed in the early hours of the morning.

The lawmaker claimed that the relatives of the abductees are still unaware of their whereabouts.

“My concern is this: when did we suspend our laws, our judiciary, and our legal system? If these individuals are criminals, I would like to see them taken to court, tried through the proper channels, and, if found guilty, convicted accordingly. We have no problem with that,” Hon. Saney told a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Friday.

“Should every suspect be killed? What will remain of Kenya if we abandon the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’? That is the concern. Why should my constituents be killed? I would prefer—and be satisfied—if they were tried, convicted, and sentenced based on evidence for whatever they have done.” He added.

He called on the government to produce the three citizens who were abducted and to take responsibility for the one person allegedly killed by the police.

“Police officers in civilian clothes have been patrolling my constituency for the past week, using three vehicles, and they are the ones behind these criminal activities,” Hon. Saney said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Friday.

“It seems criminals are everywhere. I have no issue with the apprehension of criminals, but there are procedures and laws to follow. They should be apprehended legally. The police cannot act as judge, jury, and executioner,” he added.

Saney claimed that while police in plain clothes carry out abductions and killings, the local police commander is as unaware as the residents themselves.

“They are equally puzzled about what is happening. I have spoken with the local commanders; they are in the dark. Yet, it is government agencies in civilian attire committing these acts against citizens,” he stated.

He emphasized that Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan inherent rights that cannot be diminished, including the right not to be tortured or subjected to inhumane punishment by any government officer or agency.

“These are absolute rights that cannot be limited under any circumstances, including the right to a fair trial. My constituents are being held incommunicado, their whereabouts unknown, and their relatives are in distress. They are being tortured, moved around, and their presence is hidden from us,” he said.

Saney questioned why his constituents are not being treated according to the law.

“Why not follow proper procedures? I belong to a government that has vowed there will be no extrajudicial killings or abductions. Why is this happening? Comparatively, it is better to find a body floating in the River Yala than to have your next of kin simply disappear. At least with a body, you can bury your loved one. What we are witnessing now are disappearances, cruel punishments, and a disregard for the law,” he decried.

He warned that if this continues, it could radicalize communities. “Even if they are criminals, we have no issue—they should be taken to court and prosecuted within the criminal justice system. If this goes on, we risk radicalizing communities.”

Saney also expressed concern over the disarmament of Kenya Police Reservists (KPR) in northern Kenya, with 395 guns collected in Wajir County alone.

“These were the same people engaging al Shabaab and other terrorist elements. I can’t see why, after we made some progress in fighting al Shabaab, the KPR has been disarmed. Now, officers in civilian clothes are roaming around behaving like al Shabaab,” he stated.

He urged the government to change its approach and stop subjecting citizens to abductions, torture, and criminalization.

“My appeal is for the government to change its strategy. It should not appear to be competing with its citizens. There should be peaceful engagement and respect for communities. Only through that approach will we win against terrorists,” he concluded.