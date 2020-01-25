Wajir Sheikhs vow to expose terror suspects

Over 150 Sheikhs in Wajir County have resolved to share intelligence from their institution with relevant authorities as part of governments’ effort to tame terror activities in the area.

This comes barely a day after all leaders and top security team tabled a raft of measures to help in combating terror threats.

Speaking during Wajir counter violent extremism stakeholders meeting where a few resolutions were tabled, the sheikhs and residents present denied perceptions that such Islamic religion condones terror.

The religious leaders and locals in the area vowed to expose any criminal activities within the region, even as they called on security agents for quick response.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Wajir has experienced a series of terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred Friday morning when a bus plying the county was attacked by elements believed to be members of the al Shabaab gang.

Elsewhere, police in Tana River County have arrested a terror suspect at Laza area within Hola Town after members of the public reported to have seen a suspicious character in the Town.

Confirming the arrest, Tana River County Police Commander Mr. Fredrick Ochieng said the police swung into action immediately after receiving the information and arrested him.

Mr Ochieng said the suspect by the name Mohammed Abdalla aged 20 years old claimed that he was coming from Mombasa and on his way to Garissa via Hola.

The Police Commander also said on further interrogation the suspect could not give a consistent account of himself, hence raising suspicion that he could be an Al-Shabaab suspect.

The suspect was later handed over to the Anti-Terror Police Unit in Malindi for further interrogation.