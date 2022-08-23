Wakadinali accuse Brian Mutinda of copyright infringement

This isn’t the first time the influencer has been threatened with a lawsuit.

Influencer Brian Mutinda is in trouble with the Gengetone rap ensemble Wakadinali for copyright infringement. This comes weeks after Nonini threatened to sue the content creator over the same.

The content creator is being sued by the group for using their popular song, Geri Inegi, in one of his videos on TikTok. The group shared the matter publicly after attempts at solving the issue privately and amicably hit a snag.

Using their Twitter platform, the group wrote a series of tweets detailing how the settlement agreements had disintegrated.

“It is with great sadness that we bring this to the public, our music was been infringed upon by some entities and we tried to resolve it privately but they refused to settle with us,” the group wrote.

The group also shared a copy of a demand letter, sent in June to Mutinda that noted that Mutinda had created the video with the intention of sharing an advertisement for the Kenyan Commercial Bank (KCB). The letter also noted that the letter was also shared on KCB’s official social media channels.

The group through their lawyer then demanded that the videos be pulled down and that Mutinda issue an apology and post it on his social media platform as well as on KCB’s.

However, the company retained by KCB, Squad Digital – a subsidiary of the Scan Group, responded to the letter by absolving the bank of all responsibility and saying that the music used in the video was readily available on Instagram’s music library and therefore licensed under the platform.

“Please be advised that one can record a reel with their own original audio with original audio by another reels creator or with music from the Instagram music library using the audio tool in reels. Your client’s music was available in the Instagram music library. Licensed audio is copyrighted audio available on the Instagram music library,” the response by Squad Digital read in part.

“Nonetheless, we request for an explanatory meeting between your client, yourself, and Squad Digital Limited’s team at your convenience…” the letter continued.

Wakadinali, claim that since the initial discussions they “have not heard from them.”

All we want is justice and our copyrights as artists respected by all and sundry as we invest a lot to create our music and our music videos. — RONG RENDE ™ (@Wakadinali) August 22, 2022

Business accounts on most social media platforms are unable to add audio to their Reels/Videos due to copyright infringement.

