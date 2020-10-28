Wakhu  battles to win Safari Tour leg at Sigona 

Written By: Bernard Okumu
6

David Wakhu Shows off the Safari Golf Tour Series trophy after winning the winner of the fourth round at Sigona Golf Club wednesday October 28 2020

 

Golf Park’s David Wakhu fought a close battle with club-mate Eric Ooko and Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi, to clinch the fourth leg of the this year’s Safari Tour series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club .

Wakhu fired one over par 73 despite missing several birdie chances, though his final score of one under par 287 was still three shots better than Mudanyi and Ooko who were joined in second place by Mumias based Dismas Indiza on two over par 290.

Wakhu started well picking up a birdie at the first hole, but almost lost it after hitting three straight bogeys from the par three-fifth, though he closed the first nine with a birdie at the ninth.

David Wakhu follows his shot at Sigona Golf Club during the fourth round of the Safari Golf Tour Series on Wednesday October 28 2020.

“I almost lost focus after the three bogeys in a row as I appeared to be focusing on the others as opposed to my game. It was however the birdie at the ninth which brought me back to the game’’ said Wakhu.

Wakhu set off for the back nine with a birdie at the 10th seven pars that gave him one over par 73, to beat both Mudanyi and Ooko by three shots.

“I hit the left side bunker at the fifth, and though I came out well, did not manage to save a par, though I must say my game is getting better after fixing my elbow, and I am now left to deal with my hill which has been giving me a problem. I am now more confident and looking forward to playing well in the next event which is the Uganda Open though  I am still looking for a sponsor’’ said Wakhu .

Kenya Golf Union Chairman Peter Kiguru,R, hands Golfer David Wakhu the winners trophy at Sigona Golf Club

It was a  tough and enduring  final round for both Mudanyi and Ooko who both carded four over par 76 to tie for the second place with senior pro Dismas Indiza who fired one over par 73 for an all rounds total of two over par 290.

Mudanyi said of his performance;

“I had a very slow start as I was three over par in the first four holes though I made a birdie at the fifth, but hit two bogeys at the sixth and seventh largely because of my take off from the tee.  I made a birdie at the ninth and 10th and I played well up to the 16th when everything suddenly went crazy. I am happy though because played better than Vet Lab, but I need to put little more effort in my game as I prepare for Uganda Open’’ .

Edwin Mudanyi before making a put at Sigona Golf Club on Wednesday October 28 2020 during the fourth round of the Safari Golf Tour.

Royal Golf Club’s Ooko was  ecstatic with his second place performance saying:

“I am getting back to the game after this long wait because of the Corona virus pandemic, and I must thank our Golf Park members for giving us great support. I would also like to thank a Royal member Robert Keter for supporting me at Vet Lab. It made a whole world of difference to my performance’’.

Eric Ooko chips his shot off a bunker during the fourth round of safari golf tour series on Wednesday 28 October 2020 at Sigona Golf Club

Ooko  is also looking for a sponsor to be able to  play in Uganda Open.

Following the victory Wakhu took home the winners top prize of KSh.150,000. Second place finishers walked away with ksh. 85,000 each.

Safari Golf Tour Series Trophy

A total of 24 players including three amateurs had made the second round cut.

The final leader board at Sigona Golf Club;

David Wakhu        69, 74, 71, 73= 287

DismasIndiza        74, 69, 74, 73= 290

Eric Ooko               73, 71, 70, 76= 290

Edwin Mudanyi     70, 72, 72, 76= 290

John Wangai        73, 74, 74, 71= 292

Justus Madoya      70, 75, 73, 74= 292

Samuel Njoroge      71, 72, 75, 74= 292

Simon Ngige           73, 73, 72, 75= 293

Brian Njoroge         73, 71, 73, 76= 293.

 

