Wako demands full disclosure of graft claims by the US

Former Attorney General Amos Wako is demanding the full details of corruption allegations levelled against him by the United States.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, the Busia Senator challenged the American government to make public their allegations.

On Monday the US imposed sanctions on him, his wife and son, accusing him of involvement in significant corruption. They were also banned from doing business with the United States.

“I have not been mentioned, suspected nor prosecuted in corruption. I have however been a witness in a number of anglo leasing cases. I am baffled by the travel ban and allegations of corruption. Kenyans are entitled to full disclosure of the allegations against me,” he said.

“If indeed the US is a serious partner in the war against graft, let them share with me and Kenyans the full particulars about the allegations. These allegations can be defamatory”, he demanded.

A visibly annoyed Wako wondered why his family had been dragged into the saga.

“My Family has nothing to do with my work as Attorney General. If I committed any graft it would be a personal responsibility. My family cannot be responsible for my sins. The mention of my wife and some was in bad taste” said the Busia Senator.

In 2009, the US government banned him from traveling to the United States, accusing him of obstructing the fight against corruption in Kenya. The move sparked a diplomatic row with Kenya.

“The only allegations against me in 2009 before the visa revocation was failure to take corruption cases to court. In October 2009 I applied for access on information on what led to my visa revocation. Six months later the US said they could not provide the information”, he explained.

Wako was blacklisted under an executive order that prohibits officials of foreign governments involved in corruption from entering the United States, as well as their immediate family members.