Walk held to promote peace as General Elections nears

The Second International Conference on peace, security for social enterprise organizing committee spearheaded peace walks held across seven counties.

The events kicked off from Mount Kenya University (MKU) campuses in Thika, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nairobi, Parklands Law Campus, Mombasa and Meru towns.

The peace walks aims at sensitizing the communities on the need to embrace and sustain peace at all times and more so during the electioneering period and after.

Election related tensions and violence disrupt social security, peace and economic development.

Kenya has in the past-witnessed post-election violence, breakdown of rule of law and economic downturn stemming from highly contested campaigns and disputed election outcomes.

This has led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and loss of businesses and disruption of livelihoods for prolonged periods in the country.

Clashes between different communities or ethnicity over resources such as water and pasture also remain a key challenge that has threatened the very core of peace and security.

Cultural practices including cattle rustling often results in internal conflicts between communities, which destroy their lives, and livelihoods. As a result, poverty, illiteracy, vulnerability become a description of their lives.

The peace conference aims at engaging the relevant authorities on matter- peace and security and informing citizens on the importance of having peaceful coexistence. This includes condemning the propagators of violence especially in the electioneering period as well as to educate the public on need to report cases or planned violence.

Launching the event, MKU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Deogratius Jaganyi said the first international conference on peace, security and social enterprise took place successfully at Safari Park Hotel in 2017 just before that year’s General Election.

“Kenya is a global hub of international connectedness. Thus, it is vital to note that, the peace agenda in Kenya is both of national as well as of international importance. Hence, the choice of a conference of an international status,” he said.

As the country prepares for the national general elections in August 2022, MKU is preparing to host the second international conference on peace, security and social enterprise which will take place virtually and physically at the MKU’s Mwai Kibaki Convention Center at the Thika Campus between May 18 and 20, 2022.

The theme of the conference will be “The Role of Universities, Public and Private Sectors in Peace Building and Socioeconomic Development”. As a way of preparing for this conference, the university is hosting a series of pre-conference activities to ensure a greater impact of the conference.

“The Peace Walk is one of the activities meant to sensitize us all to the need for peace in our community,” said Prof Jaganyi. MKU Proc-chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho and the institution’s founder member, Dr Jane Nyutu attended the event.

The University will also be hosting several pre-conference and post conference activities including webinars, many more peace walks, and other activities all the way to the general elections and beyond.

Thanking the partners in the walk at all the campuses including the security agents, religious communities, education institutions, among others, Prof Jaganyi warned that peace, like the air we all breathe, is a very essential factor for the survival of Kenyan institutions and the nation both individually and collectively. “There is a strong unwritten international consensus on the need to discuss peace and security in Kenya today due to continued radicalization as well as fears of escalated election-related violence,” he said.