Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Johnnie Walker brand has announced the return of the highly-anticipated Walker Town concert, with the latest edition set to be held at the Uhuru Gardens grounds in Nairobi on 30th September, 2023.

In a significant milestone, Walker Town is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its inception and has been a resounding success, captivating audiences in various regions, including Eldoret, Meru and Nakuru.

At the heart of Walker Town lies the promise of an unforgettable experience to attendees and creating intimate connections through music and cultural experiences. Walker Town is not just a concert, but a journey into a world of immersive experiences, where the bold flavours of Johnnie Walker take centre stage.

At Walker Town, revellers can look forward to immersing themselves in the world of Johnnie Walker with a Flavour Lounge set-up where they can savour and explore the brand’s finest cocktail creations and curated whisky food pairings that will elevate the experience.

There will be an electrifying set of entertainment variety with an array of performances lined up from both local and international artistes and DJs. This year’s event is set to feature a star-studded lineup, including Nyashinski (a Johnnie Walker’s brand ambassador), celebrated Nigerian afro-pop sensation Tiwa Savage, Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa, and the dynamic South African female DJ duo TxC, among others.

Additionally, there will be engaging activities such as gaming, fashion showcases, and art exhibitions which will further enhance the overall Walker Town experience.

Speaking while announcing the return of Walker Town, Johnnie Walker Acting Marketing Manager Victoria Mbugua, said; “Johnnie Walker believes in taking bold steps, and the Walker Town Nairobi edition epitomises our commitment to offering our fans unforgettable experiences. As in our previous Walker Town events, attendees can expect nothing less than the very best, from entertainment to the overall Walker Town experience. We have an exciting lineup of both local and international artists, and we invite all revellers to join us for this unforgettable event.”

Tickets for the event are available at TicketSasa.com, with General Area – JW Flavour Studio tickets (regular) going for Kshs 2,000 and the VIP JW Flavour Lounge tickets (regular) at Kshs 8,000.