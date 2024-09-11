Nairobi’s entertainment scene is set to host the highly anticipated Walker Town Concert, a music event promising an unforgettable experience for fans of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and contemporary African music.

The concert will feature top-tier performances from Nigerian superstar Rema, UK rapper Ardee, and Kenyan sensation Bien, marking one of the most eclectic musical lineups of the year.

The Lineup

Rema – the Afrobeat sensation behind global hits like Calm Down and Dumebi will be in the country following he release of his new album “heis.”

With his unique blend of Afrobeat, trap, and pop, Rema’s energetic performances are always a crowd favourite. His music has earned him a dedicated fanbase around the world, and his Nairobi performance promises to be no different.

UK-based rapper Ardee, known for his chart-topping singles like Oliver Twist and Flowers (Say My Name), will bring his distinct UK hip-hop flair to the event.

Ardee’s rise in the rap scene has been meteoric, thanks to his clever wordplay and rhythmic hooks.

His addition to the lineup brings a diverse sound to the Walker Town stage, merging UK rap with Nairobi’s vibrant music culture.

Bien – the beloved charismatic frontman of one of Kenya’s most popular band Sauti Sol, is a household name in Kenya and the African music industry.

His solo career has also taken off, with tracks that fuse Afro-pop, R&B, and soul featuring global artists such as King Kanja, Bobby V, Jux and more.

Bien’s performance will likely be a special moment for Kenyan fans, showcasing his versatility and vocal prowess.

What makes this year’s Walker Town Concert particularly exciting is the fusion of music styles from three different regions: West Africa, Europe, and East Africa.

It’s a testament to Nairobi’s growing reputation as a global music hub, capable of attracting international stars while providing a platform for local talent.

Event Details

– Date: September 28 – September 29

– Venue: Laureate Gardens

– Tickets: From KSh. 4,000