Wall collapses killing three at Industrial Area in Nairobi

Written By: Claire Wanja
52

A kid is feared trapped as rescue operations continue at a site of a collapsed wall in Industrial Area, Nairobi. Rescue team from St John Ambulance are on site.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Three people died and eleven others seriously injured Thursday after a perimeter wall collapsed on shanties near Likoni Roundabout at Industrial Area in Nairobi.

According to St John Ambulance Communications Manager Fred Majiwa, the two of the deceased, including a man and a woman, died on the spot, while another man was pronounced dead on arrival at Coptic Hospital.

Also Read  Six suspects in Ksh75M G4S heist released on bond

A team of rescuers from St John Ambulance who responded to the 1pm incident evacuated the injured to various hospitals, including Coptic and Kenyatta National Hospital.

Also Read  IEBC bars Jubilee’s candidate Mariga from contesting in Kibra

A kid is feared trapped as rescue operations continue.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Investigations is ongoing to establish the possible cause of collapse, even as officials from the St John Ambulance suspect the wall could have caved in due to poor workmanship.

Also Read  42-year old Kenyan appointed to US State cabinet
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR