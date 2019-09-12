Wall collapses killing three at Industrial Area in Nairobi

Three people died and eleven others seriously injured Thursday after a perimeter wall collapsed on shanties near Likoni Roundabout at Industrial Area in Nairobi.

According to St John Ambulance Communications Manager Fred Majiwa, the two of the deceased, including a man and a woman, died on the spot, while another man was pronounced dead on arrival at Coptic Hospital.

A team of rescuers from St John Ambulance who responded to the 1pm incident evacuated the injured to various hospitals, including Coptic and Kenyatta National Hospital.

A kid is feared trapped as rescue operations continue.

Investigations is ongoing to establish the possible cause of collapse, even as officials from the St John Ambulance suspect the wall could have caved in due to poor workmanship.