Wambora, Kasaine defect to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

ByChristine Muchira
Governors Martin Wambora of Embu and Moses Lenolkula Kasaine of Samburu dump Azimio and join Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President William Ruto Saturday welcomed Embu Governors Martin Wambora with his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkula Kasaine to Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The two governors defected from Azimio la Umoja that is led by Raila Odinga.

Friday, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko decamped to the Wiper Democratic Movement party ahead of the August elections.

Sonko was previously a member of the ruling Jubilee Party.

According to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, today, Saturday 26th of March 2022 marks the deadline for political class seeking to change parties.

The timeline is in line with the Political Parties (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The Act requires that 14 days before the party registrar is submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), it should be submitted to the registrar of political parties for certification and then to the commission.

Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja have recently suffered blows and celebrated wins over the political defections.

Political parties will conduct nominations in April while IEBC is set to register candidates from May 29 to June 9.

 

  

