Wambora to replace Oparanya as Council of Governors chairperson

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has been elected as the new chairman of the Council of Governors (CoG).

Wambora takes over from Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who has already served his two terms.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, was picked to be the vice chairperson. He had been serving as the chair of the Human Resource committee at the CoG.

Elgeyo Marakwet Alex Tolgos was elected as the new CoG Chief Whip replacing Kivutha while Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga was elected to chair the Education Committee.

Speaking after the COG election Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu recognized cOG as great partner in access to justice.

she called on the governors to continue supporting the Judiciary by providing land to put up courts. She added that the judiciary waved court filing fees for county governments to ease their access to judicial service.

She urged the incoming team to emulate the outgoing one and continue with the partnership.

At same time, Deputy Ambassador of Denmark on behalf of the Chairperson Devolution Donor Working Group has commended the Council of Governors for the smooth transmission of power over the years.

On his part, Oparanya urged the incoming team to continue lobbying for more funds for the council and counties and to work to improve relations with the national government and development partners.

” The National Treasury has occasionally delayed to release funds to counties. 26 counties are yet to receive their disbursement. The struggle therefore continues and the council has also differed with the gov on borrowing. The borrowing terms remain stringent blocking many counties out hence affecting borrowing for development. IFMIS has also been a point of concern for counties. It is frequently turned off without notice to the counties hence delaying service delivery for weeks or months.” Said Oparanya

“I have been honored to serve as CoG chair for two years and appreciate the support the CoG members have accorded me since elected in 2019. During my tenure we have admitted two new members after we lost others through impeachment. Despite these changes we remain united in supporting devolution. The council has shown Kenyans that despite our political differences we can work together for the good of Kenyans.” He said

The Council of Governors chairperson and vice-chairperson can only serve for a term of one year and eligible for re-election for one further term of one year.