Wambura to introduce Masaba Ward Super cup to be competed yearly

Kenya Young Parliamentary Association [KYPA] Programs Officer Elvis Wambura has promised to improve the standards of sports in Masaba ward If elected area Member of County Assembly [MCA] during the upcoming polls in August 2022.

The 27 year old who met with Nyamekongoroto FC in Kuria West constituency while handing over balls the team had requested for their practice and participation in games reiterated his agenda to restore the lost glory of the sports in the region.

“I mean well for Sports in our region and I am committed to ensuring the growth of the game not only in Masaba ward but Kuria constituencies in general. I will support teams to register and participate in county leagues and national leagues besides improving the state of playing facilities”

Wambura noted the area has lagged behind in terms of nurturing and exposing talent to top leagues due to challenges related to lack of resources to participate in grassroot tournaments,poor state of the playing grounds and inadequate sports equipment.

“The current area leaders have tried but they have not done enough to adress the problems hindering development of the game locally. Personally I am passionate about sports and if elected I will introduce various policies aimed at giving our young people condusive environment to showcase their prowess and get noticed by the scouts from clubs participating in national leagues” added Wambura.

Members of County assemblies have a critical role to play in empowering sports in counties which has hastened development, created employment and uplifted Kenyans at the grassroots level.

Although some counties have made impressive strides in sports infrastructure development, many of them still lag behind.

Kenya to effectively nurture and cash in on the immense sporting talent that abounds in this country, sport should be dovetailed into national conversation.

When Governor Zachary Okoth Obado announced an ambitious plan to refurbish the dilapidated Migori County Stadium in 2014 to international standards, there was hope for young talented sportsmen and women who had hoped to use the facility to sharpen their skills.

Seven years later, completion of the stadium that sits on a parcel of land measuring about four hectares in Migori town has remained a pipe dream as football talent goes to waste.