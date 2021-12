Kadunyi member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu have ditched FORD-Kenya for a new political party. The two lawmakers had been embroiled in a bitter political feud with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula over the control of FORD-Kenya. And as Zainab Said reports, the two now look set to forge a different political path with the Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP-K.

