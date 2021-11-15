Wanavokali set to drop debut album this week

The album will be available to stream on November 18th.

A year after winning the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition in 2020, Wanavokali are due to drop their debut album titled Wanavokali on November 18th.

The group comprised of 6 members namely Ythera, Riki Msanii, Chepkorir, Lena Gayah, Rui and Mellah met at Safaricom Twaweza Live as background vocalists and went on to audition in October 2019 in a bid to win the top prize. Since their win they have gone on to release new singles including their collaboration with Collo G called “Unioshe” and their most recent release called “Rhumba.”

The album will feature 11 songs with 6 of the songs showcasing their indivual talent as each of them take a turn at singing the lead. It will also feature an eclectic mix of genres including Rhumba, Gospel and Gengetone.

Listen to their most recent song here.