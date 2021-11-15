Wanavokali set to drop debut album this week

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The album will be available to stream on November 18th.

Wanavokali celebrating thier win at the Old Mutual Voices competition where they won KSh.10M in 2020.

A year after winning the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition in 2020, Wanavokali are due to drop their debut album titled Wanavokali on November 18th.

The group comprised of 6 members namely Ythera, Riki Msanii, Chepkorir, Lena Gayah, Rui and Mellah met at Safaricom Twaweza Live as background vocalists and went on to audition in October 2019 in a bid to win the top prize. Since their win they have gone on to release new singles including their collaboration with Collo G called “Unioshe” and their most recent release called “Rhumba.”

The album will feature 11 songs with 6 of the songs showcasing their indivual talent as each of them take a turn at singing the lead. It will also feature an eclectic mix of genres including Rhumba, Gospel and Gengetone.

Listen to their most recent song here.

  

