Wang Yi Africa Tour: China, AU hold strategic dialogue in Addis Ababa

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Thursday jointly held the ninth China-AU Strategic Dialogue at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

On the same occasion, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the launching ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, alongside Youssouf.

They exchanged views on China-Africa joint efforts in advancing modernization, global governance, zero-tariff treatment, the International Organization for Mediation, and the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa.

Both sides noted that China and the AU, both as members of the Global South, share a broad consensus on major international and regional issues.

They underscored the importance of jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other to safeguard their respective core interests and major concerns.

In this regard, they emphasized the need to further strengthen coordination and cooperation to inject positive momentum into global and regional peace, stability, and development.

The AU side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, stressing that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and firmly supported all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification.

Both sides reiterated the imperative of upholding a global order based on international law, in particular the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Both sides expressed concerns over the recent developments in Venezuela, saying that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law must be adhered to.

Wang and Youssouf also exchanged views on cooperation in various fields, including China-Africa joint efforts in advancing modernization. They underscored the importance of the enhanced alignment between China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the implementation plan of the AU’s Agenda 2063.

Both sides agreed to enhance communication, coordination, and mutual support in their respective major initiatives, including China’s Global Security Initiative, the Global Governance Initiative, and the International Organization for Mediation, as well as Africa’s Agenda 2063, and its flagship projects on Silencing the Guns by 2030 and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Wang and Youssouf reaffirmed their commitments to promoting the effective implementation of all signed cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding.

They further agreed to explore the full potential for practical cooperation between China and the AU, with a view to delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of China and Africa.