Wang Yi congratulates Faki on his reelection as AU Commission Chairperson

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has conveyed his congratulatory message to Moussa Faki Mahamat on his re-election as chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission.

Wang said that the current relationship between China and the AU is at its best in history as the two sides have continuously deepened strategic mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in various fields, and supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, fully demonstrating the high level of bilateral relations.

“China firmly supports the AU in playing an important role in African and international affairs, and stands ready to continue to work with the AU in solidarity and cooperation to tide over difficulties, promote the sustained and in-depth development of China-AU relations and China-Africa relations, and jointly build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future,” Wang said.

Faki on Saturday secured a second four-year term as the chairperson of the AU Commission during the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the AU, some 51 of the 55 AU members voted in favor of the Prime Minister of Chad. Faki was also presented with an assessment of his first-term activities to the assembly of African leaders.

Faki was first elected by African leaders to lead the 55-member pan-African bloc back in January 2017 during the 28th AU Summit. Mahamat had last week announced “eight major priorities” as he sought re-election.