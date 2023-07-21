Wang Yi lands in Kenya amid optimistic Beijing will extend more infrastructure support to Nairobi

Beijing’s topmost diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Kenya Friday night for a three-day official visit of the East African country.

Wang Yi, now serving as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and as the Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“By virtue of his position he is the highest ranking diplomat representing the People’s Republic of China,” noted Murkomen

Others at hand to receive the senior diplomat were Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Abraham Korir Sing’oei.

Soon after his Arrival, Murkomen expressed optimism that Wang Yi’s tour will be gainful to Kenya. He appeared to indicate that cooperation between China and Kenya particularly as far as expansion of the country’s infrastructure is concerned, will form part of the agenda of Wang’s visit.

“I look forward to deepening and widening our relationship touching on matters roads and transport,” he posted on his Twitter page

Prior to his elevation to the current position, Wang Yi served as State Councillor and Chinese Foreign Minister.

He will also visit Nigeria and South Africa where he will attend the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security meeting.