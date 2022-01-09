Wang Yi wants China judged by facts, track record in Africa

In order to fully appreciate the impact of China’s engagements in Africa, it is imperative to judge our track record of development in the continent, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the conclusion of his visit in Kenya.

Wang Yi noted that this is necessary especially given that there are narratives being pushed by certain quarters that give the impression that China is in Africa for its own interests as opposed to the welfare of the African people.

He said facts must be laid on the table, and in the end all concerned will appreciate that China has served the African people better than the other development partners. Wang holds the view that no other major power has answered Africa’s call quite like China.

“History is the fairest judge, and facts are the most eloquent testimony. Our Kenyan and African brothers and sisters know Africa’s true friend and partner.” The Chinese FM said

He argued that Chinese detractors are only engaging in empty talk and may not have much to show as their contribution to Africa’s development. Through Chinese investments, Wang Yi says Africa is witnessing emergence of big projects that were previously unheard of in the continent.

He highlighted numerous projects China has helped to initiate including over ‘10,000 kilometers of railways, 100,000 kilometers of roads, 1,000 bridges, 100 ports and a large number of hospitals and schools as some of the fruits of China-Africa cooperation.’ He insists this cannot be disputed by anyone; especially those, he claimed, are always keen to turn the conversation on its head.

Wang Yi reiterated that China means business in Africa and will continue to do everything in her power to help the continent to rise above present socio-economic challenges.

“Modernization is not achieved by slogans, but by actions…..we have become steadfast allies and reliable partners on the path to modernization. As long as we continue to cooperate with solidarity, we will surely blaze a new trail for developing countries to achieve modernization,” He said

Speaking after an inspection tour of Chinese-built oil terminal at the port of Mombasa alongside Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wang stressed that amid condemnation of Chinese activities in the continent, Beijing has always called on the international community to pay more attention to Africa.

He said, for decades, succeeding Chinese administrations have welcomed other countries, especially developed countries, to be actively involved in Africa’s development process.

According to Wang Yi, China is not in competition with any nation and only acts as a true friend of Africa. He insists that other countries are free to play a role in order to transform the fortunes of the continent. Based on their participation, the high-ranking Chinese state official says the African people will be able to determine whether what is being said is true or false.

“Africa should be a big stage for international cooperation, but not an arena for competition among major countries. If there is any competition, let’s compare who has done more for Africa, who has contributed more to Africa, and who has worked more for the African people,”

“China is ready to join hands with all countries with goodwill towards Africa and make new contributions to an even brighter future for Africa,” he charged

Wang says China is only eager to see the Chinese and African people working together to write a glorious new chapter of development. He said projects such as the new Kipevu Oil Terminal demonstrate that China-Africa cooperation especially under the platform of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – the brainchild of President Xi Jinping, is working and will bestow greater benefits to the people in the long term.

“The Mombasa oil terminal is highly technical and difficult to construct. It adopted a world-class offshore platform to effectively protect the marine environment and create a large number of jobs and business opportunities for local people.” Wang Yi said,

He narrated how Chinese engagements in Africa date back many years citing Chinese navigator Zheng He, who led fleets that were dispatched across oceans to present gifts and messages of friendship from Chinese emperors to African people, coming as far as Malindi and Mombasa in Kenya.

600 years later, Wang says Chinese engineers and technicians are following in Zheng’s footsteps and are involved in “building the best roads, railways as well as the best oil and gas facilities for local people.”