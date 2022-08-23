Wanga warns against irregular recruitment ahead of swearing in

Homa Bay governor-elect Gladys Wanga has cautioned residents against irregular recruitment to the county government.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Wanga raised concern over suspicious claims of irregular recruitment warning the public to be wary of dubious employment deals during this transition period.

“As we prepare for the assumption of office later this week, our attention has been drawn to suspicious acts involving claims of irregular recruitment of staff to the county government of Homa Bay,” she said

Wanga stated that the county transition process is still ongoing and there should be no recruitment of staff until the new administration takes charge.

“We would like to advise the [public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to corruption cartels and unscrupulous deals asking for kickbacks in exchange for non-existing jobs in the county government,” she urged

She called upon all county government staff and those in the county Public Service Board to refrain from acts that may undermine integrity of the county government during the transition period.

“Any irregular recruitment letters being offered to members of the public at this time, whether backdated or current will be considered irregular, and officers masterminding these unlawful acts will be compelled to take responsibility,” she stated

Wanga is set to be sworn in on Thursday as the second and first female governor of HomaBay County.

She served as Homa Bay Woman Member of the National Assembly before contesting for the governor seat on ODM ticket in the just concluded elections.

She garnered 244, 559 votes against Evans Kidero who got 154, 184 votes.