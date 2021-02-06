Wangari Maathai shortlisted as Brussels seeks to rename tunnel

Written By: The Brussels Times

Wangari Maathai was the founder of the Green Belt Movement and the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

The late Professor Wangari Maathai is among 15 names of famous women from whom the people of Brussels have been called to choose for the new name of the longest tunnel in the country, Leopold II.

From the candidates, ten were selected by the committee of experts and five by the people of Brussels,

They are are :

  1. Andrée De Jong
  2. Chantal Akerman
  3. Isala Van Dies
  4. Marguerite Yourcenar
  5. Marie Curie
  6. Rosa Parks
  7. Semira Adamou
  8. Simone Veil
  9. Sophie Kanza
  10. Wangari Maathai
  11. Marie Popelin
  12. Annie Cordy
  13. Astrid of Belgium
  14. Elisabeth of Belgium
  15. Antoinette Spaak

According to a press release by Brussels Mobility, during the whole month of February, starting this Monday, the people of Brussels will begin choosing.

As soon as the nighttime work on the tunnel is done, by mid-2021, it will be completely open under its new designation. Credit: Belga

The renaming procedure “to symbolically reinforce the place of women in the public space” began last year with a call for ideas to citizens and the reflection of a committee of experts.

Currently, 43% of the streets in Brussels bear the name of a person. Of these, only 6.1% of the streets are named after a woman.

The ballot is open for one month via Brussels Mobility’s website, where more information can be found on each candidate.

The official name change will take place at the end of the renovation of the tunnel.

