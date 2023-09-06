Kenya rapper Wangechi has announced that her new album called Emotional Gangster will drop on September, 15.

The rapper shared the news and the album artwork calling an album about her own duality.

“An album about the duality of me. I either show up as a gangster or an emotional babe depending on the season. Can’t wait for y’all to hear and enjoy this collection of music that I put together,” she said.

This follows the body of work she released in 2022 alongside Scar Mkadinali of the group Wakadinali called Chonjo.

Most recently, she featured on the track “Mzigo” with Kenyan drill group Buruklyn Boyz.

Wangechi began her rap career in 2013 with the release of the mixtape Consume – Chakula ya Soul, in which she drew inspiration from Kenyan greats such as Nazizi, Kalamashaka, Slum Village, E-Sir and global greats such as Jay-Z, Lauren Hill, Missy Elliot, B.I.G, Ye formerly known as Kanye and more.

The new album was produced by Kaxi on the beat and Ares 66.