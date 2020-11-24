Wangui claims late MP was planning to build her a home in Karen

Agnes Wangui now claims the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga had bought her land in Karen and plans to build her a house to reside with her two children were at an advanced stage.

Wangui who claims to have been in a seven year relationship with the late MP that bore him two children, a boy and a girl made the disclosure in her replying affidavit in Court.

The Court has stopped the burial of the late Matungu MP until a case she has filed is heard and determined.

Wangui filed her replying affidavit in readiness for an inter parties hearing on 26th November.

She further claims that the late MP had promised to marry her under the Kikuyu customary law saying that they would have then commenced living together in Karen as husband and wife.

In her earlier application, Wangui had sought orders from the court, “to issue a temporary injunction restraining the 1st respondent Christabel Murunga and the 2nd respondent Grace Murunga, their servants, agents, employees from conducting the burial, interment or cremation and in any manner whatsoever dispose of the body or remains of the late Justus Murunga Makokha.”

She has also sought orders from the Court barring the 3rd respondent Lee funeral home, from releasing the remains of the late Justus Murunga Makokha to any person pending the hearing and determination of her case.

Wangui also want the court to issue an order for the collection of DNA samples from the deceased and the two minors to ascertain their paternity.

She says once the DNA samples are collected she will have no objection with allowing the funeral to proceed.

