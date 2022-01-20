Wanjigi accuses Raila of betrayal after years of support

Billionaire businessman Jimi Wanjigi has accused ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga of betraying him and forgetting the many years he has supported him.

Wanjigi expressed his disdain towards the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila saying the latter has forgot his lieutenants for his own gain.

He didn’t mince his words, likening Raila Odinga’s to Judas Iscariot for betraying him saying, “Hio Azimio ni Azimio ya usaliti, sio ya umoja, we shall see you at the ballot and you shall know that God exists.”

He recounted how people who stood with Raila after the 2017 elections among them Miguna Miguna have suffered while the ODM Party Leader is enjoying state power and protection.

No plea, no charges, no bond. In the end, we triumph. #FagiaWote pic.twitter.com/GEybNUUW9w — Jimi Wanjigi (@JimiWanjigi) January 19, 2022

Speaking at Milimani law courts after Nairobi Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi released him from police custody unconditionally, Wanjigi said he will not succumb to intimidation and threats saying his arrest had nothing to do with land but his political stand.

Wanjigi who has expressed his interest to vie for Presidency on an ODM Party ticket said DCI boss George Kinoti is working at the behest of his masters to frustrate him and his family since 2017.

Wanjigi who was arrested Tuesday evening at his Kwacha offices after a night standoff with the police was released after the Magistrate ruled that he could not be charged until a matter he has filled challenging his arrest and prosecution is heard and determined.

The businessman had good words for officers at Kamukunji police station where he spent the night after his arrest saying they treated him well and allowed him a few hours of sleep.