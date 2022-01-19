Wanjigi arraigned in Court after dramatic arrest Tuesday evening

Presidential hopeful and prominent businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has been arraigned in court Wednesday morning after his arrest Tuesday evening at his Kwacha offices.

Wanjigi who is yet to be charged formally, arrived at Milimani law Courts under tight security before being presented in court to take a plea.

The businessman who spent the night at Kamukunji police station claims his arrest has nothing to do with the said land fraud case but has everything to do with his political stand.

Wanjigi has been traversing the Country to popularise his Presidential bid on an ODM party ticket saying he is ready to face Party Leader Raila Odinga for the ticket.

During a Wiper party function he attended recently, Wanjigi claimed Raila doesn’t have the Country’s interest at heart saying the veteran politician has changed.

More to follow.