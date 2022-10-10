Wanjigi calls on President Ruto to revive country’s economy

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has called on President William Ruto to revive the country’s economy.

Speaking during a church service at God Kweru in Migori, Wanjigi said majority of Kenyans cannot afford proper meals courtesy of bad governance and corruption.

He said, President Ruto has inherited a collapsing state and he’s duty bound to deliver his campaign promises to save the country from economic depression.

He added that this can only be achieved if the President gives chance to young and knowledgeable people to help in running the government instead of recycling political failures.

Wanjigi took issue with list of candidates who’d shown interest in the various positions of Principal Secretaries saying the president should not be intimidated to reward his cronies saying doing so would mark the end of his Political career.

He at the same time called for electoral reforms saying the last elections saw a good number of registered voters disenfranchised.

This was echoed by the Legio Maria bishop Lawrence Kalul who said a number of Kenyans are yet to taken in what transpired in the last elections and putting in place good reforms will help people understand and accept the results.