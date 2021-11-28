Wanjigi calls out for free and fair ODM party primaries

ODM presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi says he will take his quest for the ODM Presidential ticket to the wire without fear of intimidation.

This even as Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned him to prepare for a stormy ride ahead saying he doubts the primaries will be free and fair.

The two were speaking in Machakos, after attended a fundraising meeting at AIC Daystar in Lukenya, with Kalonzo recounting his dramatic parting of ways with Odinga in 2007.

Wanjigi has however vowed to stand his ground saying, “the party does not belong to anybody. It does not belong to any individual, and we must have a fair and democratic contest.”

He reiterated his demand to party leader Raila Odinga to open up the party for free and fair nominations.

Wanjigi implored Raila to retire saying his last bullet was spent in 2017 saying time is ripe for a new team to lead the country to another level.

In the meantime Kalonzo hinted at a possibility of working with Wanjigi ahead of 2022 general elections.

Kalonzo says after his nomination by Wiper Movement last week, he is ready to traverse the country to sell his agenda on economy and governance.