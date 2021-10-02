Wanjigi decries ‘bias’ in ODM, demands level-playing field

Nairobi Businessman Jimmy Wanjihi has lamented what he described as intolerance in the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement.

Wanjigi, who has declared his intention to vie for the party’s ticket to contest the country’s presidency in next year’s general elections, hit out at the ODM top bass accusing it of partisanship.

Specifically, Wanjigi took issue with the move by the Orange outfit’s decision-making organ to allegedly threaten him with discipline for opening parallel party branches across the country. Over and above this, the business tycoon is livid that Raila chaired the said meeting.

“Our party leader (Raila Odinga), if he is going to declare his candidature for the Presidency, is a player just like me. He cannot be chairing a meeting where another player is being issued with threats and warning,” He said

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, at the start of his tour of the Coast region, Wanjigi claimed that ODM is not a one-man show and therefore the former Prime Minister cannot dictate the direction the party must take.

“He (Raila) cannot be the referee, the linesman (assistant referee), captain and is still a player, and VAR (video assistant referee) at the same time. That is impossible,” He charged.

Wanjigi is adamant that he is equal to Raila under the party laws and constitution and that ODM must uphold this at all times.

He wonders why the ODM executives are keen to frustrate his efforts to popularize the party across the country. He says the party lacks presence in most parts and that it was his duty as a member to ensure there are branches everywhere. This he said will improve the party’s fortunes going into the much-awaited polls next year.

“They are telling me there is a problem opening branches, those are not my branches, they are ODM branches, we don’t know why they are feeling threatened. Even in places where they have branches, rent hasn’t been paid,” He lamented

The presidential hopeful insists that Kenya needs a new crop of leaders who will steer the country to the next stage of development. He says those that have been around for a long time have failed the country, especially economically.