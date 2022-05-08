Wanjigi: I rescued Uhuru, Ruto from prosecution at the ICC

Safina presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi now claims that he was among those who saved President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto from being jailed by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Wanjigi speaking at the Redeemed Church in Kiambu County also revealed that he was behind the 2013 power-sharing agreement that brokered to have Ruto’s point man at Treasury, former Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

“Some of the top deals which were included in the 2013 agreement were to share power in leadership. These leaders were to be posted in Treasury and the National Security. William Ruto by dint of the deal was granted powers to control the country’s billions,” said Wanjigi.

Wanjigi further pointed out that the former CS was still facing graft charges after he lost his bid to have charges against him over the alleged loss of Ksh 63 billion in the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal quashed.

The Safina Party leader in addition reiterated to the congregants that the Jubilee administration had failed Kenyans and had also metamorphosed into two wings, one led by Uhuru and his handshake partner (Raila Odinga) and the other led by Ruto.

In a media briefing shortly after, Wanjigi warned voters not to allow divisions in the country by being pushed by their selfish leaders urging them to dismiss the two major coalition parties as ‘divisive tribal outfits’.

“Voting Azimio or Kenya Kwanza is a continuation of the oppressive Jubilee administration, it is devised to ensure you vote in Jubilee again – Tano Tena, ” warned Wanjigi.

In conclusion, the presidential hopeful announced that he will be naming his running mate on May 16th noting that his running mate will represent the true face of Kenya.