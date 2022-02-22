Wanjigi insists he will attend ODM delegates conference

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says he will attend the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention set to take place this weekend.

Speaking during a press conference Tuesday, Wanjigi indicated that he was a bona fide delegate, and no one had the right to refuse him entry.

He accused the party of using underhand tactics to oppress him after he declared his interest in the presidency.

Wanjigi maintained that no amount of harassment will deter his ambition and that he will be on the ballot.

The embattled politician convened the presser just hours after he was ordered to surrender 11 firearms and 485 ammunitions that are allegedly in his possession illegally.

In a letter by the DCI Monday, Wanjigi doesn’t have a firearm license and will be arrested if he fails to heed the directive, claims that the businessman has vehemently refuted accusing the DCI boss of political witch hunt.

“The latest summons and orders issued are very curious. They coincide with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party National Delegates Conference due to start on February 25, 2022” he said.

“The last time they raided my offices, I had planned to give notice of a special delegates congress. Mr. Odinga and his cohorts….will….not… stop my Presidential bid by any means. Evidence is finally out. I won’t be cowed” he said.

Wanjigi who has blamed his woes on his political ambitions lamented that despite ODM extending the period for aspirants to apply for positions including the presidency, the party had declined his nomination fee ahead of the April 22 primaries.

“They have once refused my fee. We want the process open and we all are allowed to fight for democracy. …I want to assure Kenyans that I will be on the ballot and where I will be, it is where the next government will be formed” he stated.

The party’s Nairobi Branch chairman George Aladwa had stated that the businessman cum politician is not a listed delegate from Nairobi county.

Wanjigi however, reported the matter to the political parties disputes tribunal which has committed to issue an order on the complaint on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Wanjigi has clarified that he is neither in possession of any illegal firearm nor ammunition, saying the summons for him to surrender at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are fictitious and uncalled for.

He urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to desist from harassing him for political reasons.

“I am consulting with my lawyers on the so-called summons. They are disingenuous, feeble and a political witch hunt. DC! has maliciously and politically been violating my fundamental rights and freedoms. It has been subjecting me to political persecution and repression. However, I won’t neither surrender nor succumb to this abuse of law enforcement agency for political purposes” he told journalists.

He explained that the high court cited the actions of the DCI as being unlawful and actuated by malice and granted orders that all firearms be returned to me which has never happened.

“The High Court quashed the charges and summons which had been issued against me after finding that the case pressed against me was done out of bad faith and sinister motives” he added.