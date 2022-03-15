Wanjigi, Kuria, Kabogo attend UDA National Delegates Convention

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Tuesday held it’s first ever National Delegates Convention (NDC) with over 5000 delegates in attendance at Kasarani Stadium.

Among them was Safina Presidential aspirant and businessman Jimi Wanjigi

Others were Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party ,Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and National Assembly party leader Justin Muturi.

During the convention Deputy President William Ruto was endorsed as the party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking during Convention Wanjigi said he is the one who told the DP to support the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in the 2007 General Election s as he had been left out of the 2002 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” he said.

“In 2010, he came to inform me that the same person whom he supported (Raila) was taking him to the Hague. He alongside Isaac Ruto urged me to help them get out of the situation,” he added.

“It is Ruto who brought Uhuru to me and I told him, I only knew this guy from my childhood because we went to the same primary and secondary school,” Wanjigi shared adding that he and the DP had agreed to covertly work together over the past 9 years.