Wanjigi raises alarm over manner party elections are being conducted

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has raised alarm over the manner in which the Orange Democratic Movement is conducting elections across the country.

In a letter addressed to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Wanjigi said that the conduct of ODM elections was a gross violation of laid down Party law.

“I would like to raise alarm that the conduct of the so-called elections will sabotage democracy and consign ODM to the footnotes of history in very short order,” he said, adding “The approach is a gross violation of the party constitution. It is vague, improper, and clearly flies in the face of the mood of members who wish to participate in a transparent democratic process to reinvigorate the party for the 2022 elections.”

Wanjigi, who is seeking to vie in next year’s Presidential elections on an ODM ticket, was responding to reports in the media of party elections by consensus saying it was a clear violation of a well-articulated party constitution.

He said the process will invite rigging and clearly smells of skulduggery.

The businessman said that ODM party law requires where more than one candidate applies for nomination as president there shall be an election to nominate party candidate.

“Anyone acting contrary to these clear demands can only be sabotaging the party, it’s leader and members and this cannot and should not be allowed in any shape or form,” said Jimi Wanjigi.

“The party constitution requires that officials are elected every five years to give the party an opportunity to reinvigorate its structures in readiness for the General Election,” he added.

While turning the heat on Sifuna, he said that his demands were simply that the spirit and the letter of the democratic tenets secured in the party constitution be followed.

Wanjigi also demanded the ODM Secretary General to provide a certified list of Party Delegates who are to attend the National Delegates Convention to nominate the Party’s Presidential Candidate ahead of the 2022 national General Elections, confirmation of the timelines to the Delegates Conference to nominate our Party’s Presidential Candidate.

He also asked Sifuna to provide an indication as to whether the Party intends to have any activities, including televised Party Presidential debates and the timing and mechanism for party primaries at the ward, constituency, and county levels in order to allow members to interrogate the leadership qualities and political intent of candidates across the board.