Wanjigi released pending hearing on orders barring his arrest

Presidential hopeful and prominent businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been released from custody following his dramatic arrest Tuesday evening.

Wanjigi was arraigned in court Wednesday morning but Nairobi Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said he would not be charged until a matter he has filed challenging his arrest and prosecution is heard and determined.

Ochoi directed that the accused person be set free saying the same applies to his wife Irene Nzisa.

Wanjigi got conservatory orders from the High Court barring the police from arresting him on Tuesday evening, hours after the police received a warrant of arrest from a Nairobi Court.

“It is noted that the high court issued conservatory orders. Therefore this matter cannot proceed unless the petition is heard,” Magistrate Ochoi said.

Addressing the media after his release, Wanjigi said he can handle his problems without fear saying God is there.

He had no good words for Raila Odinga’s likening him to Judas Iscariot for betraying him saying, “Hio Azimio ni Azimio ya usaliti, sio ya umoja, we shall see you at the ballot and you shall know that God exists.”

The businessman who spent the night at Kamukunji police station maintains his arrest has nothing to do with the said land fraud case but has everything to do with his political stand.

The matter will come up for mention on 18th March.