Wanjigi roots for protection of Kenya’s start-ups from foreign takeovers

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says Kenya will attain economic liberation by ring-fencing intellectual wealth through the creation of a regulatory environment that protects local investors.

Wanjigi told a meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday that Kenya had suffered from an intellectual brain drain for too long and that it was time to create an environment that favors equity between those who develop ideas and innovation and those that invest.

“We have some of the brightest, most hard-working people in the world. Maybe we don’t have money, but ideas are money, innovation is money. Even the person who created M-PESA. That was a Kenyan,” said Wanjigi.

“We must start talking about our local people, our local brands and it must not be taken away from us anymore. This is our time. We must stop this drain, and we must stop it now. This is the liberation we seek.” he added.

Wanjigi noted that in other countries this is done through the law, some up to 51 percent, no matter how much money a foreign investor chooses to put on the table.

Wanjigi was speaking at the launch of Investera Plus Africa at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, an event graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Investera Africa Plus is a market-leading research platform showcasing company insights from early-stage start-ups to public listed companies. The online platform allows users to gain full data coverage on public and private companies with a suite of financial intelligence features including the discovery of start-ups, investors, opportunities, trending events, and much more.

Wanjigi noted that while Kenya’s pre-independence heroes won political freedom from colonizers, the second liberation from oppressive one-party dictatorship was realized after promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

“We are at a different phase. This phase is called Economic Liberation. There’s no greater liberation than economic liberation. We had the first liberation at independence and a second liberation with the 2010 Constitution. Now is the time for economic revolution,” said Wanjigi.