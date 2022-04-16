Wanjigi tells Uhuru to retire peacefully after his term

Safina Party presidential Aspirant Jimi Wanjigi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire peacefully after finishing his second and last term in office and stop interfering with the August 9 General Election.

Wanjigi said the agreement signed by Azimio coalition has clearly proved that President Uhuru Kenyatta still wants to rule the country after he exits office.

Speaking during a meeting with GEMA community members in Malindi Kilifi County Saturday during the beginning of his two-day Coastal tour, the Safina party presidential candidate said Uhuru has not appreciated the chance he was given by Kenyans to be in power for the 10 years.

Wanjigi who was flanked by aspirants from MCAs, MPs, and Governor in his party said Kenyans should know that it’s not Raila Odinga who is in the race but Uhuru.

“The other day you saw the agreement signed by Azimio coalition which showed clearly Uhuru is the leader constitutionally he must retire on August 9 this year but it seems just like the countries outside such as China, the communist parties it’s a plan to take back Kenya to be a communist party nation,” he said.

He said he has embarked on his journey to be president of the Republic of Kenya and is happy to have all the candidates in the Safina party who are many in Kilifi.

The aspirant said they had only five days to hold the National Delegates Conference but still they managed to get all the candidates into the party.

He said his journey of the presidency under Safina party was unstoppable up to the polls adding that the coalition he was forming would be direct with Kenyans not tribal or based on getting positions or cutting cakes.

“When you see me here, I am the one who took over the position of Raila Amolo Odinga in 2017 we called him the People’s president he went to Harambee house to shake hands with others and left the position vacant,” he said.

Currently, Wanjigi said he was the bona fide People’s president a position he took over from Raila after the handshake he had with President Kenyatta.

He said Safina party will field candidates for all positions across the country.

He said that although the party had a short time to hold its annual delegates congress, it had managed to get hundreds of candidates for gubernatorial, senatorial, parliamentary and county ward seats across the country.

“My journey and that of Safina will not stop till the end. There is no turning back. We are forging ahead till the ballot box. We are forming a direct coalition with Kenyans, not with tribal coalitions where tribal chiefs were scrambling for positions,” he said.