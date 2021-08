Michael Ngene Wanjiku, an administrator at Kenya Golf Union is the scholarship award winner of the Dream Together Masters Program 2021-2023. This will be the first time a Kenyan will be taking part in the program that has been running for 8 years. With most programs having resumed after the covid pandemic interruption, the National Olympics Committee of Kenya, NOC-K, is keen to seek more of such opportunities, and more will be rolled out in the coming months.