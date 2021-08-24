Wanjiku lands an award for the Dream Together Masters Program

Michael Ngene Wanjiku, an administrator at Kenya Golf Union is the scholarship award winner of the Dream Together Masters Program 2021-2023.

The award will give the 29-year-old Michael an opportunity to study a Masters Degree in Global Sport Management at Seoul National University, in the Republic of Korea.

The Dream Together Program offers full scholarship and provides a curriculum embracing a range of topics in sports to help students reach their full potential.

‘The journey started years back at Riara Primary school to Kijabe Boys secondary school after which I qualified to undertake a Bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Sports Management at Kenyatta University,’ said Mr. Ngene during the award ceremony that took place at Muthaiga Golf Club.

This will be the first time a Kenyan will be taking part in the program that has been running for 8 years.

Olympics Kenya acting Secretary General, Francis Mutuku, explaining the scholarship process said, ‘Michael was among seven Kenyans who applied for the scholarship, and he was one of the two top candidates who were competitively selected by the Education Commission of Olympics Kenya and their profiles forwarded to Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).’

He is one among 10 other candidates from across the world who will join Seoul National University for the two-year program starting this fall.