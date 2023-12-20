Wanjiku Wakogi appointed as DP Gachagua’s Chief of Staff

Wanjiku Wakogi is the new Chief of Staff at the Office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Wakogi replaces George McGoye who was appointed in October to serve as the new Ambassador to Djibouti.

In a statement, Gachagua said Wakogi is a long-serving Public Servant who has led an illustrious career in various Offices and Departments.

The DP added that Wakogi has served with distinction in various capacities amassing a wealth of expertise in Governance.

Wakogi has risen through ranks and has served as the Secretary to State Corporations Advisory Committee.

“Her entry, therefore, injects renewed energy for effective and efficient discharge of the mandate of the Office of the Deputy President. We will accord her maximum support as she leads the team,” said Gachagua.

The DP lauded McGoye for serving the Office of the Deputy President with utmost dedication.

“We thank him for his leadership as he proceeds to serve our beloved Nation in another capacity and wish him all the best in his endeavours,” said Gachagua.