Wanjiru, Shikanga nominated for SOYA’s most promising girl award

Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Awards committee has released the list of nominees for the most promising girl award.

Kenya’s budding golfer Belinda Wanjiru Macharia has been nominated to vie for the gong alongside Harambee Starlets’ Gentrix Shikanga.

Nine-year-old Belinda Wanjiru joined the groove in the category and will battle it out in the category with national women team Harambee Starlets prodigy Gentrix Shikanga.

Wanjiru who ventured into golf at the age of four first hit the headlines in January when she represented her school in the Banda Trophy nine-hole event at Karen Country Club where she reigned supreme in a score of 20 stable Ford points.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Later on, in February 16, she emerged the nett winner at the Sigona Ladies Open and was also adjudged the gross winner thus scooping the bronze medal.

Shikanga is also determined to inscribe her name in the annals of the country’s sports scene.

The talented Vihiga Queens striker has captured the imagination of many with her scoring antics that are unmatched in the country.

Shikanga latest antic is propelling Starlets to the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Women Championships title by beating hosts Tanzania 2-0 in the final.

She was also the leading goal scorer in the regional championships with ten goals, a feat which endeared her to many.

Other nominees include University of Nairobi’s Dynamites player Faith Atieno and Africa under 20 women 400m champion Mary Moraa.

Atieno was instrumental in steering Dynomites to a top-three finish in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) premier league where she averaged 15 points per game and set a record of netting seven three-pointers in a single first half.

Moraa, on the other hand, won the Kenyan trials on her way to clinching African under 20 400m title in a time of 53.57 in Cote D’Ivore in April.

She also won gold in the race at the Africa Games in Morocco.

This year’s Safaricom Soya Gala that is slated for January 24 in Mombasa has been sponsored by the leading mobile service providers, Mombasa County, Communication Authority and UBA Bank.