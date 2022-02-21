Wanjiru’s doping appeal case dismissed by CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Kenyan marathon runner Daniel Wanjiru’s appeal and subsequently upheld the Disciplinary Tribunals decision to ban him for 4 years until 2023 for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.

The 2017 London Marathon winner, who had been provisionally suspended in April 2020 but denied taking a prohibited substance and requested a tribunal was officially banned six months later by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 29 year old has maintained his denial for any wrongdoing despite returniing a sample showing levels of red blood cells which had no “physiological explanation”.

He was tested 16 times between April 2017 and 2019. In his 14th test – on 9 March 2019 – he showed elevated levels of haemoglobin concentration.

It was concluded that the change in levels between tests could not “be explained by any other cause than blood manipulation”.

The panel said it was “highly likely” a banned substance or method had been used.

Wanjiru won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and finished eighth and 11th at the London Marathon in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

