Wanted conman in Nairobi John Ng’ethe in police custody

Written By: Claire Wanja
22

John Ng’ethe Mwaura

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspected fraudster by the name John Ng’ethe Mwaura. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The arrest comes following an alert issued by the DCI to the members of the public who may be aware of the fraudster whereabouts to contact them.

In a tweet on Thursday, the DCI confirmed they had John in their custody.

The suspect is said to be a conman who, together with his accomplices, robs unsuspecting members of the public in the pretext of selling them coupons with redeemable prizes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

You can also read–> Three notorious fraudsters charged in Nairobi 

Also Read  County Commissioner’s office closed for fumigation after Covid-19 positive test

Earlier this month, three other notorious fraudsters said to be John’s accomplices who were arrested along Moi Avenue in Nairobi by SSU detectives in collaboration with other multi- agency teams were charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Also Read  Embrace humanity in the fight against COVID-19 says Muheria

They are said to have come back to the CBD following the arrest of their leader John Ng’ethe Mwaura who was charged with assaulting a Police Officer and maliciously damaging his property.

John Ng’ethe Mwaura

The three; namely Jeremiah Murimi Mwaura aged 36, Victoria Muthoni Mutunga – 36 and Albert Oyugi Ayumbo -34 as well as others who are still at large were conning unsuspecting members of the public of their monies claiming to be employees of a mobile service provider conducting promotion on their products.

Also Read  Gov't urged to set up mental healthcare facility in coast

During their arrest, a Motor vehicle Registration Number KBL 247X branded StarTimes JYDS, Assorted mobile phones, T-shirts among other items were recovered from them.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR