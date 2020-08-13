Wanted conman in Nairobi John Ng’ethe in police custody

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspected fraudster by the name John Ng’ethe Mwaura.

The arrest comes following an alert issued by the DCI to the members of the public who may be aware of the fraudster whereabouts to contact them.

In a tweet on Thursday, the DCI confirmed they had John in their custody.

The suspect is said to be a conman who, together with his accomplices, robs unsuspecting members of the public in the pretext of selling them coupons with redeemable prizes.

Earlier this month, three other notorious fraudsters said to be John’s accomplices who were arrested along Moi Avenue in Nairobi by SSU detectives in collaboration with other multi- agency teams were charged with conspiracy to defraud.

They are said to have come back to the CBD following the arrest of their leader John Ng’ethe Mwaura who was charged with assaulting a Police Officer and maliciously damaging his property.

The three; namely Jeremiah Murimi Mwaura aged 36, Victoria Muthoni Mutunga – 36 and Albert Oyugi Ayumbo -34 as well as others who are still at large were conning unsuspecting members of the public of their monies claiming to be employees of a mobile service provider conducting promotion on their products.

During their arrest, a Motor vehicle Registration Number KBL 247X branded StarTimes JYDS, Assorted mobile phones, T-shirts among other items were recovered from them.