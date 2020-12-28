Wanted cybercrime suspect fleeing country arrested at JKIA

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a most wanted cybercrime suspect who has been on the run.

Sanchez Charles Ogochukwu who holds a Nigerian passport was nabbed Monday morning at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport -JKIA as he attempted to leave the country.

“A wanted suspect holding a Nigerian passport, was early this morning arrested at JKIA. Our watchful detectives pounced on Sanchez Charles Ogochukwu, as he prepared to board a Nigeria-bound flight” said DCI on Twitter.

The breakthrough follows a successful operation conducted together with immigration counterparts.

Ogwochuku who is wanted for a Cyber Crime offence, was intercepted following a successful operation conducted together with our immigration counterparts. Should you have any information that would help us in guaranteeing your safety & security, simply dial 0800 722 203 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 28, 2020

Elsewhere, the sleuths arrested two suspects and recovered a motorcycle following a robbery incident Sunday night along Juja Road.

Melbin Amboka and James Gachie were apprehended and will be arraigned to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

The motorcycle had been violently snatched from its owner after he was attacked by two assailants at around 9 pm, leaving him bleeding profusely from a cut inflicted on his head.

The detectives have launched a manhunt for a third suspect believed to be behind the spate of motorcycles theft in Eastlands, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the suspect is alleged to be in the business of recruiting young men to steal motorbikes at a fee.