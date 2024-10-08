Wanted murder suspect on the run arrested in Kondele

Ochieng is implicated in the murder of two men on July 1, 2024, at Kibuye Market in Kisumu

Police officers in Kisumu have finally arrested a murder suspect who has been on the run for three months.

Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, alias Olivert was arrested by officers from Kondele police station. He is wanted by the authorities for the brutal hacking to death of Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh on July 1, 2024, at Kibuye Market over a dispute that erupted over the control of proceeds from five washrooms at the bustling market.

“After months of relentless pursuit, Police Officers from Kondele Police Station have finally arrested an elusive murder suspect, Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, also known as Olivert” The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced on Tuesday in a statement on X.

According to the detectives acting on a tip-off, flushed out the suspect from his hideout in Manyatta area.

“Following this heinous act, Ochieng vanished into the shadows, evading capture. A manhunt was launched, and acting on a tip-off, he was smoked out of his hideout in Manyatta area and apprehended” the statement adds.

The DCI has commended members of the public for their collaboration in fighting crime.

“The DCI appreciates the members of the public for their continued support in sharing valuable information in the fight against criminal activities”.