Wanted Purma Holdings directors escape police arrest

ByClaire Wanja
Two directors of Purma Holdings Limited being sought over Kshs. 2.2 billion tax evasion court case, Wednesday evening escaped a police dragnet at a local city hotel where they were residing.

According to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers, the two, Mary Wambui Mungai and Purity Njoki Mungai escaped from their hotel rooms a few minutes before KRA officers and the police arrived to arrest them.

On Monday this week, Chief Magistrate Felix Mutinda Kombo issued warrant of arrest for the two after they  and Purity Njoki Mungai failed to honor court summons on the same by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

On Monday this week, a warrant of arrest was issued after the 2 failed to appear in Anti-Corruption Court to answer 8 counts of knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the Income Tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes between 2014-2016.

The court was informed that the two failed to honor summons to appear before KRA on 3rd December, 2021 to be informed of the charges against them and instead sent their accountant.

Through their lawyer Sylvanus Osoro, Ms. Nyakiano informed the court that she was admitted in hospital from 29th December, 2021.

However, no medical records were provided in support of the allegation.

The court observed that it was clear the summons were properly served upon the accused and neglected to honor them.

No medical records were presented as evidence of medical incapacity.

The court observed that it would appear the accused persons are buying time instead of confronting the charges leveled against them which the court noted the gravity and the public interest nature.

The case is wet to be mentioned on 14th December, 2021 or the earliest the accused will be arrested and presented before court.

  

