Wanuri will direct the adaptation of the musical “Once on This Island”

Wanuri

Wanuri Kahiu has signed a deal with Disney Plus that will see her direct the popular Broadway musical “Once on This Island” for the streaming service. 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kahiu is better known for her work on “Rafiki” which became the first Kenyan film to screen at the Cannes Film Festival. The film recently won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release.

Wanuri’s movie had been banned in Kenya by the Kenya Film Classification Board when it was released until a judge lifted the ban. The ban was temporarily lifted by Judge Wilfrida Okwanny at the Milimani Law Courts who argued that ‘Gay theme or the practice of homosexuality did not begin with Rafiki.’

The musical adaptation will be written by playwright Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Kahiu. The musical is based on the novel by Rosa Guy, My Love, My Love or The Peasant Girl.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR