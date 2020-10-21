The feature Wanuri is set to direct is based on Angie Thomas’ second novel On the Come up

Wanuri Kahiu has signed on to direct Paramount’s feature adaptation of the novel On the Come Up by Angie Thomas. This comes two months after she signed a deal with Disney Plus to direct the popular Broadway musical “Once on This Island” for the streaming service.

The feature film will be the second movie adaptation after The Hate U Give from the novelist Angie Thomas.

Wanuri made the announcement on Twitter writing, “New project alert: It’s bigger than hip hop! I’m attached to direct a film based on the book On The ComeUp…”

Kahiu is better known internationally for her work on “Rafiki” which became the first Kenyan film to screen at the Cannes Film Festival. The film won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release this year. Additionally, in 2010 her short film Pumzi premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won her a “Citti di Venezia” award.

