Wanuri Kahiu, Yvonne Adhiambo set for Macondo Lit Festival

The Macondo Literature Festival is back with a hybrid event set to take place at Kenya Cultural Centre with a live stream on YouTube for some parts of the festival. The festival will begin on September 30th through October 2nd.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Future of Memories” and will feature guest appearances and moderators from across Africa.

The festival is part of the Macondo Book Society – a non-profit organization founded by journalist Anja Bengelstorff and award-winning Kenyan author Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor – which seeks to organize regular literary festivals to promote authors of African descent.

The festival will have workshops and talks including a conversation with 2021 Literature Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah moderated by Dr Mshai Mwangola.

Film director Wanuri Kahiu will also make an appearance for a session on October 2nd to talk about science fiction storytelling and its role in the imagination of African futures.

