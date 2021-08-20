Wanyama left out of provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers

The national team Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has left out Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama in his 36-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda in Nairobi and Kigali.

Notable inclusions include KAA Gent (Belgium) defender Joseph Okumu, Eric Ouma of AIK (Sweden), Al-Duhail’s (Qatar) Michael Olunga, and the Zambia-based trio of Ian Otieno, Duke Abuya, and Duncan Otieno. Sweden-based Eric Johanna also makes a return to the team.

FKF Premier League top scorer Erick Kapaito leads a pool of locally-based players with Lawrence Juma, Eugene Asike and Elvis Rupia also invited to the squad. Frank Odhiambo steps up from the U23 Emerging Stars and there are also first call-ups for Richard Odada, Enock Momanyi, and Siraj Mohammed.

Here's the provisional squad for our upcoming qualifiers against Uganda 🇺🇬 and Rwanda 🇷🇼 #Tunaweza💪 🔗 https://t.co/4eNzTydo8l pic.twitter.com/xgplRpQjGq — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) August 20, 2021

Coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee expressed optimism in the squad.

“This is a strong group of players, we have a superb blend of experience, youth, ability, and personalities. This is a group of players who have what it takes to start well against Uganda and go all the way.”

Local-based players report for camp on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, while their foreign-based counterparts are expected to start arriving from Monday, August 30, 2021.

Harambee Stars play Uganda at 3 pm on September 2, 2021, at Nyayo Stadium, after which they will travel to face Rwanda on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Kenya will compete in Group E alongside Rwanda, Mali, and Uganda.